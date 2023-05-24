Netflix officially ends password sharing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Netflix is starting to crack down on users who share passwords despite not living together.

In a letter to subscribers Tuesday the streaming service offers two alternatives.

They can transfer a profile to a new member and pay for that person or add an extra member for about $8 a month.

Netflix says it allowed password sharing in that past to fuel growth and that led to some 100 million households doing so.

Now, it wants to focus on its revenue, as opposed to its subscriber base.