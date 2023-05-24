OJ Simpson murder trial hits the podcast airwaves

The infamous O.J. Simpson murder trial is now getting the podcast treatment.

The four-part series “The OJ Simpson Saga” takes a fresh look at the case, offering an in-depth examination of Simpson’s rise and fall. Frankly it’s also without mentioning the series will explore 1994 murders of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson. Namely, how the murders happened, why they happened and why decades later a majority of Americans believe, OJ got away with it.

Part one of the series premiered May 16th with future episodes releases every Tuesday up until June 6th. Additionally, listeners can tune in to the podcast series on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts or Spotify.