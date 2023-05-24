Senator proposes ‘Ebony alert’ system to address missing people of color

(ABC News) — A California State Senator is proposing a bill to address the lack of attention of given to children and young women of color who go missing.

The Ebony Alert system would encourage news organizations and social media outlets to cooperate whenever black children and women between the ages of 12 and 25 go missing. According to the black and missing foundation black children are disproportionately classified as “runaways” in comparison to their white counterparts and, therefore, many black children do not receive the Amber Alert, which could potentially save a life.