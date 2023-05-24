Senior Resources hopes Reverse 50/50 Raffle will help operating cost

This comes after the non-profit works to stay afloat after a major spike in operation cost.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Senior Resources is trying a new strategy to spark the interest of the community with a 50/50 split reverse raffle. This comes after the non-profit works to stay afloat after a major spike in operation cost.

The raffle will going on now until drawing day on June 22nd. Organizers say they have a financial goal of $30,000 thousand dollars, $15,000 will go back to ticket holders with six chances to win $500 dollars and one grand prize of $12,000. The remaining $15,000 thousand will stay at Senior Resources to help their operating cost.

“Meals on Wheels is our biggest service. We’ve grown 30% of clients since this time last year but then our food cost and other operating cost has gone up to over 55%. So this raffle would just go towards off setting those costs as well as our transportation costs with all of our wellness centers, our lunch bunch programs, and other congregate meals,” says Danielle Floyd with Senior Resources.

Summer Still says she started volunteering with Meals on Wheels after seeing how the program helped her parents. “Some of the volunteers that came by were just so amazing. You find out a little bit about their lives and the things that they were going through but they still took an hour out of their day to come and deliver a meal.”

The senior clients are also feeling the hit from inflation which results in a greater need for services and can force them to face tough decisions says Floyd. “Having to decide between buying food that day or paying their utilities or just getting basic products that they need. . so this really helps to alleviate the financial stress on them.“

Still says she hopes others will join her and support Senior Resources.

“The organization that helps deliver foods to seniors and those with disabilities, keep them in their own homes, keep them out of assisted living – you are really helping a community in full – it is a full circle,” says Still.

To learn how to participate in the raffle click here.