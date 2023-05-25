George Floyd remembered three years after his death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today marks three years since George Floyd’s death.

President Biden released a statement to recognize the anniversary of Floyd’s death saying it “exposed for many what black and brown communities have long known and experienced.”

He also called on Congress to take up police reform.

All four of the officers who took part in the fatal restraint of Floyd have been convicted on both state and federal charges.

The officer who was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in June 2021.