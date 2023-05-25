Lexington man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—A Lexington man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Authorities say Patrick Ryan Greer, 40, manufactured and distributed files of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested on May 23.

He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest.