New Record for World’s Oldest Human Footprint

Scientists have identified human footprints that date back more than 150,000 years. Here’s an excerpt from the article:

“In an April 25, 2023, article published in Ichnos, the international journal of trace fossils, we provided the ages of seven newly dated hominin ichnosites. We have identified them in the past five years on South Africa’s Cape south coast. These sites now form part of the “South African cluster” of nine sites.

We found that the sites ranged in age. The most recent dates back about 71,000 years. The oldest, which dates back 153,000 years, is one of the more remarkable finds recorded in this study. It is the oldest footprint thus far attributed to our species, Homo sapiens.”

You can read the full article here: https://earthsky.org/human-world/worlds-oldest-human-footprint-homo-sapiens-south-africa/?mc_cid=0ed824edb9&mc_eid=78dadbbfef