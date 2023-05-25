Orangeburg deputies search for man accused of shoplifting, threatening store employee

Image: OCSO

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting at a local WalMart. According to authorities, the man seen in the surveillance images obtained by the Sheriff’s Office say while walking out of the store an employee confronted the man. Officials say the store believed cart of items he was heading out of the business with were not paid for and requested to see a receipt.

Deputies say the suspect became angry and pushed the employee out of the way before threatening to shoot the woman.

The suspect is described as a black male around 20 years of age and seen driving a silver Cadillac, possibly a CTS, with a California license plate.

If anyone has any information that can help identify the man in the images, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC