SLED charges Beaufort man with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 35 year-old Matthew Ryan Hatfield with Assault and Battery, 3rd degree on May 24.

According to arrest warrants, the Beaufort man was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim after he was asked to leave the premise due to use of vulgar language and causing a disturbance.

The defendant threatened the victim and spit in the victim’s face before fleeing the premise.

The victim identified the defendant when presented with a photographic line-up, say officials.