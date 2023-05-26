Judge places temporary injunction on new SC abortion law

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The legal battle over South Carolina’s abortion law is underway.

Friday Judge Clifton Newman heard arguments from Planned Parenthood and the state of South Carolina on the state’s recently passed Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

Ultimately Judge Newman placed an injunction on the law which will now head to the state Supreme Court.

In January, the state Supreme Court ruled the previously passed Fetal Heartbeat law, which was also a six-week ban was unconstitutional on the grounds that it violates the patients privacy.