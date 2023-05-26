Lexington Coroner releases identity of Fox Fire Drive homicide victim

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Coroner released the identity of a man who died due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

Coroner Fisher says Gary Anthony Kelly II, 45, of Columbia, was found dead inside his vehicle.

He was shot and killed on May 25 after 1:00 p.m. in the Pine Grove Apartment Community located on Foxfire Drive.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this incident.