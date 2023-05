COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Police says a man has been arrested on auto-breaking and larceny charges.



Isaac Bethel is accused of smashing the front passenger side windows of two vehicles at the 800 block of Pavilion St., according to officials.

He is also accused of stealing a gun, money and debit card. His bond is set at $500,000.

Columbia Police offer tips on how to safely guard your legally owned firearm: