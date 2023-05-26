Twitter debuts new $5,000 per month data access plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Twitter has unveiled a new paid access tier called Pro.

It’s $5,000 per month, and allows subscribers to retrieve one million tweets and 300,000 automated tweets a month.

The offering is aimed at attracting startups. But it’s already receiving backlash for being unaffordable and coming too late since the paywall went into place.

In an effort to make money Twitter has restricted the amount of data that can be accessed unless users pay for it.