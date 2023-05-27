Irmo Mayor mourns loss of Firefighter, flags to be flown at half-staff

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Mayor Barry Walker is mourning the Passing of Firefighter J. Michael Muller.

Muller died fighting a multi alarm fire Friday at an apartment complex.

Image courtesy Irmo Fire Passing of Firefighter Muller

The Columbia -Richland Fire Department tells ABC Columbia News in addition to the tragic death, 6 other crew members had to be transported to the hospital while fighting the 3-alarm blaze at the Tropical Ridge apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

Mayor Walker released the following Statement:

” It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I announce the tragic loss of one of our courageous firefighters, J. Michael Muller, who valiantly gave his life while responding to an apartment complex fire in collaboration with the City of Columbia firefighters. On behalf of the entire IRMO community, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Firefighter J. Michael Muller.”

“Firefighter J. Michael Muller exemplified the spirit of selflessness and bravery that defines our firefighting community. He fearlessly put himself in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of others, demonstrating unwavering dedication to his duty as a firefighter. We are forever indebted to him for his service and sacrifice.”

“As a respected member of the IRMO Fire Department, Firefighter J. Michael Muller played a pivotal role in safeguarding our community from the perils of fire and other emergencies. His commitment to public safety was unparalleled, and his actions will be remembered as a testament to his heroism and unwavering dedication to duty.”

“During this challenging time, it is crucial that we come together as a community to support one another and honor the memory of Firefighter J. Michael Muller. The town of IRMO will work closely with the Fire Department and the City of Columbia to provide all necessary support to Firefighter Muller’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this devastating loss.”

“In remembrance of Firefighter J. Michael Muller’s bravery and sacrifice, I have ordered that the flags at all town facilities be lowered to half-mast for the next 7 days. We will also organize a memorial service to celebrate his life and commemorate his contributions. Further details regarding the memorial service will be communicated to the public in the near future.”