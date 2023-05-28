Coastal Carolina, Springs Brooks Stadium to host 2023 NCAA Regional

CONWAY, S.C. – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 76th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Sunday evening, and for the fifth time in program history (2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2023), Coastal Carolina will serve as a site for the opening round of The Road to Omaha.

The 2023 NCAA Conway Regional will be the second held at Vrooman Field at Springs Brooks Stadium since the stadium opened in 2015.

Competition for the Conway Regional will get underway on Friday, June 2, with a pair of games. The other three teams in the regional bracket will be announced Monday, May 29, at noon ET on ESPN2 as part of the release of the entire 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship field.

All-Regional passes for the Conway Regional are currently on sale via GoCCUsports.com/tickets through the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office.

All-Regional session tickets are available for $75, $60, and $50 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single games – priced at $15, $12, and $10 – will go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. ET if available. Tickets can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/tickets or over the phone by calling 843-347-8499 during normal business hours (9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) from Tuesday through Thursday. The Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

Parking passes will also be available and can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/2023NCAAParking.

While Springs Brooks Stadium will welcome its second NCAA postseason event, Coastal Carolina has also hosted opening round regional tournaments on two occasions at different venues. The Chanticleers first hosted back in 2007 at what was then Coastal Federal Field (Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium) and then hosted a regional on campus at Vrooman Field at Charles L. Watson Stadium in 2008.

Coastal then returned to Myrtle Beach in 2010 at BB&T Coastal Field (Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium) and most recently hosted an NCAA Regional in 2018 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

For Coastal Carolina (39-19), the 2023 Sun Belt Conference Regular-Season Champions, the selection marks the Chanticleers’ 19th overall appearance in NCAA postseason play. The Chanticleers have qualified for regional competition in 17 of the last 23 seasons, all under head coach Gary Gilmore. CCU made NCAA postseason play in five-straight seasons from 2001-05, returned to regional play in each of the next seven seasons from 2007-13 before going back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016, culminating with the College World Series National Championship title in 2016. CCU returned to the postseason in 2018 and 2019, and then again, last year in 2022. There was no NCAA postseason in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 2, to Monday, June 5. Start times for each game will be determined once television broadcast selections have been finalized.

Thirty (30) Division I conferences receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The College World Series (CWS) begins play Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

For complete coverage of CCU baseball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalBaseball (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUsports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.