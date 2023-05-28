Man accused of shooting a person to death inside a car in Lexington County

Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a man to death inside a car, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. 
Miya Payton,
349195773 1650624788746191 4110216101526787026 N
(Credit: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a man to death inside a car on Thursday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators say 24-year-old Tyrese Shavon Madison  is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Madison is also charged in connection to drugs he had in his possession when he was arrested.
“Investigators have been working hard to develop leads in this case since it happened Thursday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on their review of the evidence, Madison shot Gary Anthony Kelly II while both men were sitting in the front seat of Kelly’s car on Foxfire Drive.”
Detectives say Madison had been in possession of some of Kelly’s property and tried to hide and destroy it. Deputies arrested Madison on Friday at his home in Pine Grove Apartments and he is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
