Memorial Day Travel up, Gas prices down over last year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—If you’re hitting the road this Memorial day weekend, you will not be alone.

According to AAA, this may be one of the busiest Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005.

Nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly this Memorial Day, an increase of 11% over last year.

The roads will also be busy, AAA predicts 37 million people will hit the highway, a 6% increase.

Gas prices will be lower compared to last year, according to officials. In 2022, the national average was more than $4 a gallon.

According to AAA the national average of gas is $3.57.

South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $3.17 a gallon.