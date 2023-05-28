RCSD: One injured in Percival Road shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that injured one person.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded to the 400 block of Percival Road around 2 o’clock this afternoon for a report of a shooting.

Investigators say one man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The shooting followed a verbal argument between two men that turned physical, say investigators.