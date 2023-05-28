Tigers rally to top Hurricanes, 11-5, in ACC Title game

DURHAM, N.C. – Riley Bertram’s three-run homer, his first long ball as a Tiger, in the seventh inning gave No. 5 Clemson the lead for good during its eight-run seventh inning in its 11-5 victory over No. 8 Miami (Fla.) in the championship game of the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who were 4-0 in the tournament and won their 16th game in a row, improved to 43-17. The Hurricanes, who were 3-1 in the tourney, dropped to 40-19.

Clemson captured its 16th ACC championship with the win and 11th ACC Tournament title, its first since 2016. The Tigers’ 16-game winning streak is also their longest since winning 17 games in a row in 2006.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning on Caden Grice’s run-scoring single and Bertram’s two-out, run-scoring single. In the second inning, Cam Cannarella blasted a solo homer, his sixth of the year. Jacoby Long’s run-scoring single in the third inning put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard, then they added a two-out run in the frame on a wild pitch. Zach Levenson tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Blake Cyr’s two-out, run-scoring double gave the Hurricanes the lead in the fifth inning, then they doubled their lead with a bases-loaded walk two batters later. In the seventh inning, Billy Amick belted a run-scoring double, then Bertram hit a three-run homer on a 2-2 pitch to right field to give Clemson a 7-5 lead. After the Tigers scored a two-out run on an error in the frame, Will Taylor belted a three-run homer, his fifth of the season.

Jackson Lindley (3-3) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Alejandro Torres (4-1) suffered the loss.

The announcement of the 16 NCAA regional host sites is Sunday at 8:30 p.m. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPN2.