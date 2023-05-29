Clemson earns No.4 national seed in 2023 NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Clemson (S.C.) Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium and No. 4 national seed. The Tigers (43-17) face No. 4 seed Lipscomb (36-24) in their opening game, while No. 2 seed Tennessee (38-19) and No. 3 seed Charlotte (34-26) round out the regional field.

It marks Clemson’s 45th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in the nation.

Clemson opens the double-elimination regional against Lipscomb on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. Tennessee plays Charlotte on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.