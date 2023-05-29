Coastal Carolina earns No. 10 national seed in NCAA postseason

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina will make its 19th NCAA postseason appearance and sixth in the last nine years after earning the No. 10 national seed and the top seed in the Conway Regional in this year’s NCAA Baseball Championships.

For the fifth time in program history (2007, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2023), Coastal Carolina will serve as a site for the opening round of The Road to Omaha.

Monday’s selection as the overall No. 10 national seed marks just the second time in school history that the Chanticleers received a top 10 national seed, following the 2010 club that earned a No. 4 national seed. It is also the fifth time in program history that CCU is the top seed in a regional (2005 – Tempe, Ariz., 2007 – Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2008 – Conway, S.C., 2010 – Myrtle Beach, S.C., 2018 – Conway, S.C.).

CCU has qualified for regional competition in 18 of the last 23 seasons (none in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) under head coach Gary Gilmore.

The Chanticleers (39-19) will square off against No. 4 Rider (35-19) in the first round of regional play Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Duke (35-21) will face No. 3 UNCW (34-21) at 1 p.m. ET.

The Chanticleers have faced all three clubs competing in the Conway Regional, most recently UNCW last year in 2022 with a home-and-home series, splitting the two contests with each team winning at home as UNCW won on March 2, 2022, in Wilmington, N.C., while Coastal was victorious on May 3, 2022, in Conway.

Coastal hosted Duke on Opening Weekend in a three-game non-conference series to start the weekend in the two teams’ last meeting, with the Blue Devils taking two of three games in Conway.

CCU last played Rider in 2005, taking both games over the Broncs in back-to-back days at the IMIChotels INN-vitational on Feb. 26 and 27.

Overall, the Chants are 65-39 versus UNCW, 2-3 against the Blue Devils, and 2-0 versus Rider.

Of the 64 teams announced Monday, the Chanticleers own a 10-10 overall record in 2023 against eight institutions: Louisiana (3-3), Campbell (2-1), Southern Miss (2-1), North Carolina (2-0), Wake Forest (1-1), Charlotte (0-1), NC State (0-1), and Clemson (0-2).

All-Regional session tickets (standing-room-only) for the Conway Regional remain and are available for $50. Tickets for single games, if available, are priced at $15, $12, and $10 and will go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/tickets or over the phone by calling 843-347-8499 during normal business hours (9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) from Tuesday through Thursday. The Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

Parking passes will also be available and can be purchased online at GoCCUsports.com/2023NCAAParking.

Each of the 16 regionals features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. The regionals will be played from Friday, June 2, to Monday, June 5 (if necessary). Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on //www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 6, at approximately 8 a.m. ET.

The Conway Regional was paired with the Charlottesville Regional hosted by No. 8 overall seed Virginia, which also has No. 2 East Carolina, No. 3 Oklahoma, and No. 4 Army.

The 76th College World Series (CWS) begins play on Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

2023 NCAA CONWAY REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 2 (ESPN+)

Game 1: (3) UNCW vs. (2) Duke (1 p.m. ET)

Game 2: (4) Rider vs. (1) Coastal Carolina (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, June 4 (network TBD)

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (Noon ET)

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, June 4 (network TBD)

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (Noon ET)

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (6 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 5 (network TBD)

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (TBD – IF NECESSARY)