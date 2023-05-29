Columbia Warriors to host Charity Hockey Game for local veterans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The countdown to summer is on, which means hotter temperatures, and lots of family fun. But summer can also be a tough time for many local veterans. This Friday, you can cool off on the ice and help give back to our veterans in need through the Columbia Warriors’ Charity Hockey Game.

The Columbia Warriors Ice Hockey Team is a non-profit organization comprised of veterans from all U.S. Military branches, Active Duty Service members, and first responders. The group started just last September and has already grown from a 13 member team, to more than 40 players.

The Warriors will take to the ice with Columbia Fire this Friday to help raise money for the Columbia Veterans Trust fund. “It’ll help veterans, especially this time in the summer. We have a lot of homeless vets, and those with physical, mental disabilities, who struggle in the transition getting out of service,” says Steve Tristan, Co-Director of the event and USMC veteran.

But organizers say it’s about a lot more than raising money.

United States Marine Corp Veteran and Co-Director of the event Victor Rodrigues says “Coming out of the Marine Corp, as a medically retired marine, it was tough to get back in to civilian life, and hockey for me has been that awesome physical and mental challenge after the military, and I just want to bring that to as many different veterans as I can, and get that comradery back that we had in the military.”

You can head out to Flight Adventure Park at 1019 Broad Stone Road in Irmo this Friday at 6:30pm to show your support and watch the game! It is free for spectators, but donations are always appreciated! Click here for more information.