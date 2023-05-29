MEMORIAL DAY: Chapin ceremony remembers American soldiers lost in battle

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO) — For a state with a long military history, South Carolina celebrates Memorial Day as a very special holiday.

One of the holiday traditions in the Midlands is the Memorial Day Ceremony in Chapin. Living veterans were recognized and fallen heroes were honored.

The guest speaker, Lieutenant Colonel Sarah Whitten, spoke about losing her brother Daniel. He was killed in action in Afghanistan on his third deployment.

After the ceremony, veterans from all wars since World War II enjoyed lunch in the Chapin Town Hall with their family and friends.