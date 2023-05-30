Bus driver, passenger get into shoot out over bus stop

Charlotte, NC (WCCB) — Police are investigating after a driver and passenger shot at each other on a CATS bus in Charlotte.

This is surveillance video of what happened.

it started when Shariff Tobias asked the driver to drop him off between stops.

The driver, David Fullard told Tobias he would have to wait until the next stop.

In the video you can see where the two men engaged in a verbal argument, police say about two minutes later the two began shooting at each other. Tobias was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Fullard was fired from his job as a bus driver as a result of the incident.