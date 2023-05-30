Lexington Coroner ID’s fatality in Two Notch Road single-vehicle collision

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Coroner has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in the 4000 block of Two Notch Road in the Gilbert area at approximately 7 a.m. on May 29.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Walter F. Westmoreland, 71, was traveling westbound on Two Notch Road when his vehicle traveled right off the roadway, overcorrected, leaving the left side of the roadway and overturning.

The deceased was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.