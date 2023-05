SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for stealing $40,000 worth of Boneless Chicken Breast from Pilgrim’s Pride has been arrested.

Jeremy McFadden, 37, was charged with grand larceny. He surrendered to investigators on May 26.

McFadden was transported to the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was released on a $20,000 bond.