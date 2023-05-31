American Airlines cancels no flights over Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—American Airlines says it canceled zero flights over Memorial Day weekend.

In a statement Tuesday, it says it’s mainline operation ranked first for completion.

However, its regional carriers canceled 34 flights, but those were mostly due to weather.

American is the world’s largest airline in terms of workers.

The positive news follows travel meltdowns at multiple carriers over Christmas and last Memorial Day weekend.

The TSA says travel over the holiday weekend surpassed pre-pandemic levels.