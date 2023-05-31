Richland Co. Sheriff’s Camp L.O.T.T. aims to keep kids out of trouble this summer!

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott’s annual Camp L.O.T.T. works to keep your kids on the straight and narrow this summer!

Camp L.O.T.T. (Leading Our Troubled Teens Boot Camp) is being held in June at the McCrady Training Center at 5401 Leesburg Road in Eastover.

It’s open for girls on June 19-22 and for boys on the 26-29. Kids have to be between 11 and 17 years old.

Curtis spoke with Lt. Terrance Acox from the Youth Services Division about the variety of team building activities boys and girls will take part in to help them become the leaders of tomorrow.

He says it’s designed to curb at-risk behavior by utilizing mentoring, physical training and life-skills sessions.

Registration is $60 which includes meals & there are scholarships available.

For more information on the camp and scholarships, you can send an email to Capt. Michael Pearson or Lt. Terrance Acox at the following addresses:

You can also visit Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department’s website for more information.