Twitter worth drops compared to pre-Musk value

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—One massive fund thinks Twitter has dropped in value since Elon Musk bought it in October.

Fidelity’s Blue Chip Growth Fund says its stake in Twitter is now worth $6.55 million. In October it was worth $19.66 million.

If Fidelity is right, that means the entire company is worth about $15 billion as opposed to the $44 billion when Musk came in.

Of course, now that the company is no longer publicly traded, it’s very difficult to know its actual value.

Different evaluators may come up with different numbers. Fidelity has not disclosed how it arrived at its valuation.