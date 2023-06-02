Sumter Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect accused of stealing car, gun

Image: Sumter Police Department ( Picture is of the suspect, 21 year old Tyquan Bell-Sanders)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter Police are hoping members of the community can help them locate a man they say is wanted in connection to the theft of a car and firearm.

Authorities say they saw 21 year old Tyquan Jerome Bell – Sanders driving a car that had been reported stolen from the Midlands after the car crashed May 27, 2023. Police say following the accident, Bell-Sanders got out of the car and ran from them.

After a closer look at the car, police say they discovered a gun and various other items reportedly stolen from a neighboring county still inside.

Authorities say Bell – Sanders should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is or have any information that can help Sumter Police locate him, you are asked to call either the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.