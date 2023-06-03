City of Columbia hosts Food Truck Fridays in June
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food Truck Fridays continue this June.
The City of Columbia says there will be new food vendors and the food trucks will operate from one location.
The City of Columbia Food Truck Fridays initiative features delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, which can be enjoyed in our city while connecting with each other over great food, say officials.
You can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street near the REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street.
Per the City, here is the June Schedule:
June 2
Heaven’s Cuisine
Karen’s Kitchen
Wise’s Fish & Fries
June 9
Carol’s Finest Foods
The Sports Dawg
June 16
Luna’s Grill
Smoke IT Up Food Truck
Talk of the Town
June 23
Come Back Food Truck
Karen’s Kitchen
Wise’s Fish & Fries
June 30
Come Back Food Truck
Smoke IT Up Food Truck
Talk of the Town