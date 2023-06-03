City of Columbia hosts Food Truck Fridays in June

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food Truck Fridays continue this June.

The City of Columbia says there will be new food vendors and the food trucks will operate from one location.

The City of Columbia Food Truck Fridays initiative features delicious food as a way to highlight various types of cuisines, which can be enjoyed in our city while connecting with each other over great food, say officials.

You can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street near the REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street.

Per the City, here is the June Schedule:

June 2

Heaven’s Cuisine

Karen’s Kitchen

Wise’s Fish & Fries

June 9

Carol’s Finest Foods

The Sports Dawg

June 16

Luna’s Grill

Smoke IT Up Food Truck

Talk of the Town

June 23

Come Back Food Truck

Karen’s Kitchen

Wise’s Fish & Fries

June 30

Come Back Food Truck

Smoke IT Up Food Truck

Talk of the Town