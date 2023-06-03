Funeral held for Cyrus Monroe Carmack-Belton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A funeral was held today for the Columbia teen who was shot and killed at a gas station on Springtree Drive last weekend.

Family, friends, and community leaders gathered at the Second Nazareth Baptist Church to honor the life of 14 year-old Cyrus Monroe Carmack-Belton.

Reverend Dr. Anthony McCallum spoke words of encouragement to the Carmack-Belton family and reminded them of Cyrus’ infectious smile. He also highlighted the alarming number of young black American lives taken by gun violence.

“I will miss you my sunshine, that infectious smile and unique laugh. Thank you God for entrusting me with your precious child by lending him to the world to teach us and shine his bright light upon us,” says Nicole Carmack, who is the mother of Cyrus.

In the obituary, the family extended thanks to the community for all the kindness that has been shown to them.

Authorities say the was shot by the store’s owner, Rick Chow, after he believed Belton stole a bottled water. He is charged with murder, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say they found no evidence of Belton stealing anything.