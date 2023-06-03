Gamecocks best NC State, 6-3, advancing to Regional Final

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team advanced to the championship of the NCAA Columbia Regional with a 6-3 win over North Carolina State on Saturday night (June 3) at Founders Park.

Carolina struck first in the third on Braylen Wimmer’s 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot to the visitor’s bullpen. The Gamecocks then exploded for four runs in the fifth, the big hit a two-run single to right from Gavin Casas.

NC State scored three runs in the sixth but the bullpen duo of Eli Jones and Chris Veach did not allow a run in the final three innings.

Will McGillis and Casas had two hits apiece with Wimmer and Casas driving in a pair.

Jack Mahoney moved to 7-3 on the year, striking out six and allowing seven hits and three runs in six innings of work. Eli Jones pitched a scoreless 2.1 innings, striking out one and allowing five hits with no walks. Chris Veach picked up his sixth save of the year in the ninth, getting a groundout and flyout to end the game.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina turned three double plays on the night, including a 3-6 double play in the eighth.

The Gamecocks pitching staff did not allow a walk in the game while the Gamecock hitters walked nine times in the game.

Carolina improved to 139-71 all-time in NCAA Tournament play and will play for a regional championship for the first time since 2018.

Casas is now 5-for-8 in the regional with five RBI.

Carolina is hitting .329 in the regional with 23 walks and a .505 on-base percentage.

UP NEXT

Carolina will face either Campbell or NC State in the regional championship game Sunday night (June 4) at 6 p.m. at Founders Park. Television designation will be announced on Sunday morning.