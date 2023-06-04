ABC Columbia is ‘On the Road’ at Poinsett State Park

WEDGEFIELD, SC (WOLO) –In our ‘On the Road’ series ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada explores what one state park has to offer.

Surrounded by the Manchester State Forest and next to the Palmetto Trail sits a road less traveled that leads to one of the Midlands’ hidden gems.

Poinsett State Park is one of South Carolina’s oldest state parks and features hundreds of species of flora and fauna.

The plants at Poinsett come from all corners of the state. The park is also a good place for bird watching.

