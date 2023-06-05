Apple expected to reveal biggest product in years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– Apple is widely expected to introduce a mixed reality headset at its annual developer event today.

It’s expected to offer both virtual reality and augmented reality, a technology that overlays virtual images over live video of the real world.

The highly-anticipated release of an AR/VR headset would be the company’s biggest hardware product launch since the debut of the Apple Watch in 2015.

And it could signal a new era for Apple, with the potential to revolutionize how millions interact with computers and the world around them.