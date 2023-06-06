3 men plead guilty to armed robbery of a Columbia postal carrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–Three men pleaded guilty for robbing a United States postal carrier at gunpoint in Columbia last year.

Shylik Smalls, 21, along with Don Everett Peters III, 20, and Elijay Ellis, 20, pleaded guilty for the armed robbery on March 17 last year.

According to investigators, the three suspects planned to rob a postal carrier of an arrow key, which would give them access to locked mail collection boxes.

They robbed a postal carrier who was making his rounds on Hollywood Drive and stole his arrow key.

No injuries were reported. They face a maximum of 25 years in prison.