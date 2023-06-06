AG Wilson releases statement after S.C. Supreme Court grants motion to hear Fetal Heartbeat challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina Attorney General Wilson released a statement after the S.C. Supreme Court granted the motion to hear the challenge on the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

In the statement, AG Wilson says, “We’re pleased the Court granted our motion with such urgency. We look forward to making our arguments in court and defending the rule of law and right to life.”

The Court ordered oral arguments for June 27, 2023.