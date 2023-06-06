Cayce Police: Runaway teen returned home safely

Rob Dew, Jessica Mejia,

20230602hernandezdoblado

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Cayce say a 16 year-old runaway not seen since Tuesday has returned home safe.

Investigators say Evelyn Hernandez-Doblado was last seen leaving school on May 30th and last heard from at 9:30 that evening.

Police say the female had been contacting a mutual acquaintance of Evelyn and her mom who confirmed the teen was still in the Cayce/West Columbia area. Her exact location was not provided.

Authorities say no charges will be filed against anyone in connection with this case.

 

 

