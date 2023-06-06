Columbia Police mourns loss of K-9 Jesse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The Columbia Police Department announced the passing of retired K-9 Jesse.

The German Shepard/ Belgian Malinois mix was 11 ½ years-old when he lost his life to cancer last week.

Jesse loyally served alongside Corporal James Fitzpatrick from August 2013- April 2022.

During his service, he accomplished 205 tracks, 42 suspect captures, 70 articles searches, and located 19 firearms along with narcotics.

The department thanks Jesse for protecting and serving for so many years.