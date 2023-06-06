CPD hosts ‘Ceasefire Columbia’ offender call in

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is working to deter crime throughout the capital city and have joint forces with various agencies during their ‘Ceasefire Columbia’ offender call in event.

CPD along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Probation, Parole, an d Pardon Services, United States Marshals Service, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department along with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office are conducting an outreach initiative.

The purpose of the partnership is to stop gun crime, while developing social engagement with members of the public. It also aims to provide training, and will support alternative strategies used to cut down on gun violence.

The effort is part of the national Project Safe Neighborhood campaign that was adopted by the City of Columbia back in 2015.

The event is being held tomorrow Wednesday June 7, 2023 from 6 -8pm at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.