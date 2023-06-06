Ford recalling 125K SUVs, trucks for fire risk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Ford is recalling thousands of hybrids for a second time.

It comes after its first recall failed to address a fire hazard.

This round includes 125,000 of the most recent years of Escapes, Mavericks and Corsairs.

Their gas engines can leak oil or vapors and those can catch fire when they come into contact with hot parts of the compartment.

The vehicles are hybrids or hybrid plug-ins so people could keep driving with a failed engine.

Ford says it’s received 28 reports of such fires.

Five are from after it recalled mainly the same vehicles for the same reason last year.

You can check if your VIN number is included in this or any other recalls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.