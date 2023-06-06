Gov. McMaster urges SC lawmakers to pass bond reform this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, Governor Henry McMaster called the General Assembly back to the statehouse to address unresolved issues.

Since then, legislators passed a 6-week abortion ban bill but have yet to tackle bond reform or pass a budget.

“When there are not serious deterrents to crimes, that only encourages criminals to continue committing crimes,” said Robert Woods, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“So I’m asking again and again that the General Assembly pass bond reform,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “They also need to increase the criminal penalties for illegal gun possession. First time, five years. Next time, 10 to 20. The next time, 20 to 30. We have to keep these people from killing South Carolinians.”

One man charged with attempted murder is Derrick Gathers. The governor read off the defendant’s lengthy criminal record of the man accused of shooting trooper B.A. Frazier in the face during an April traffic stop in Bamberg County.

“Somebody who had a gun illegally who never should have been on the streets. He never should have had to make contact with him,” Woods said. “This is just senseless and shouldn’t happen. This should and can be corrected with the passage of these measures.”

Governor McMaster brought up another example of what he calls a repeat offender shooting a police officer. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office provided graphic dashcam video of the incident that happened last month . The suspect, who was killed by law enforcement, had previously been in prison but was released early from his sentence.

“He only served 2 years and 6 months of a 5-year sentence,” the governor said. “That’s not right.”

He says these two examples show why legislators cannot wait until the next session in January to pass bond reform and stricter penalties for illegal gun possession.

“Pass these reforms before you go home. People like these defendants are out there today with a long criminal record,” McMaster said. “We know they’re going to do it again. Next time, they may kill someone.”