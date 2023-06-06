It’s been 79 years since D-Day landings. How experts say we’ll continue to honor WWII veterans

(ABC NEWS)—Seventy-nine years ago, on June 6, 1944, more than 156,000 Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, on D-Day.

“It was one of the most momentous events of the last century,” April Cheek-Messier, president and CEO of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, told ABC News. “The men and women of D-Day and World War II literally saved the world. They saved the world for the next generation.”

As nations reflect on Operation Overlord, the mission that changed the course of history and liberated Europe from Hitler’s Germany, America also faces down another fact: The number of WWII veterans, especially those who participated in D-Day, is dwindling.

Experts say those WWII veterans who are no longer with us would want their stories passed on, and it’s critical to honor their legacies and preserve history by doing so.

“We need to educate [people] on the stories we do know and pass them on. They devoted their lives to that,” military historian, author and professor John C. McManus told ABC News, echoing something he said during a D-Day commemoration last year: “The reality is, once that generation is gone, which it almost entirely is, it’s incumbent on historians to carry on that legacy.”

The Normandy landings represent something “monumental,” he said, and it’s hard to imagine anything more important than telling WWII veterans’ stories.