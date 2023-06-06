Schedule set for Gamecocks-Gators Super Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of South Carolina baseball team and Florida will start the Gainesville Super Regional this Friday (June 9) at 6 p.m., the NCAA announced this morning (June 6).

Game one of the Super Regional will be at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville and will be televised on ESPN2. Game two will take place Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. and also will be televised on ESPN2. The if necessary Game 3 will be on Sunday, June 11 at a time to be determined.

All-session berm tickets for the Gainesville Super Regional are now on sale. All-session reserved tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and single-game tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. TICKET LINK

