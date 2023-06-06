Starbucks expands availability of its controversial line of olive oil-infused coffee

More Starbucks locations will soon have the new, controversial olive oil-infused coffee drinks.

Previously the drinks were only available in California, Illinois, New York, and Washington.

But starting today customers will be able to buy the so-called Oleato drinks at Starbucks in Alaska, Vermont, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and more.

The product launched in March to somewhat negative reviews. The combination of oil and coffee reportedly caused digestion problems for some people.

The Oleato menu offers an oat milk latte and a toffee nut iced shaken espresso. Each with a spoonful of olive oil.

Plus, a cold brew with olive-oil infused cold foam.