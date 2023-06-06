USGS reports another Earthquake near Elgin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It has been a while but according to SC EMD, another Earthquake has rattled the town of Elgin.

The US Geological Society reports and confirms a magnitude 1.72 earthquake centered 6 km ESE of Elgin.

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at 9:14 PM Monday.

The South Carolina Emergency Management division says geologists studying the ongoing swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw county, last year, believe it may be the longest period of successive earthquake activity in the state’s recorded history. Over 70 earthquakes were reported in the area last year.