Former Dept. of Mental Health Public Safety Officer charged with Assault and Battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED says 38 year-old Vincent Nocera was charged with assault and battery 3rd degree and Misconduct in Office on June 2.

Officials say Nocera caused physical harm to a juvenile patient by punching them four times in the calf region.

The incident occurred when Nocera was assisting other officers hold down the patient as medical staff administered injections to sedate them.

As the patient was released from their physical control, the individual began to kick Nocera. In response, the former officer intentionally punched the juvenile.

The incident was captured on facility cameras and body-worn cameras.

Nocera was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.