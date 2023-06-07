Pizza Hut announces Pickle Pizza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)—Pizza Hut announced an eyebrow-raising new product: Pickle Pizza.

It starts with hand-tossed dough, but uses buttermilk ranch instead of tomato sauce.

It’s topped with breaded chicken breast, onions, and of course, pickles.

Then there’s another drizzle of buttermilk ranch to finish it off. The company says it’s the first national fast-food pizza place to serve pickle pizza.

However, you can currently only get the dish at one location –in New York City and only from June 9 to June 11, while supplies last.

The company says there’s always a chance it could take the product nationwide.