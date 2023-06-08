Columbia PD: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting on Assembly Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia investigators have charged 29 year-old Johnny Darby III with murder following Tuesday’s shooting on Assembly Street.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., and left 42 year-old Leonard Colvin dead.

According to investigators, they don’t believe the shooting is gang related.

Darby is also charged with weapon offenses, including possession of a stolen handgun.

He is detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.