Columbia PD: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting on Assembly Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia investigators have charged 29 year-old Johnny Darby III with murder following Tuesday’s shooting on Assembly Street.
The incident happened around 4 p.m., and left 42 year-old Leonard Colvin dead.
According to investigators, they don’t believe the shooting is gang related.
Darby is also charged with weapon offenses, including possession of a stolen handgun.
He is detained at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.