Former housekeeper’s attorneys ask for sanctions against Murdaugh’s legal team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield are asking the court for sanctions against Murdaugh’s legal team.

They’re accusing them of “further victimization of the Satterfield family.”

Last month, Murdaugh’s legal team asked a judge to let him off the hook for a $4.3 million civil judgement in the Satterfield case.

His lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, said both sides knew Murdaugh wouldn’t be able to pay the money back to the family and they are not entitled to it because Alex lied to get it.

Gloria Satterfield died in 2018 after a fall at the Murdaugh’s home and Murdaugh admitted to lying about dogs being involved.